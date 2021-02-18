Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Polish Regulatory Authority Issues Positive Opinion For CNS Pharma's Brain Cancer Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: CNSP) partner WPD Pharmaceuticals received a favorable opinion of the Lower Silesian Medical Chamber Ethics Committee in Wrocław, Poland, for its planned upcoming Berubicin trial in adults with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) under the WPD-201 Clinical Trial Protocol.
  • CNS has received study level Central IRB Approval from the Central IRB for the CNS-201 Clinical Trial Protocol.
  • WPD plans to initiate both Berubicin Phase 2 adult GBM trial in the first half of 2021 and a pediatric malignant glioma Phase 1 clinical trial in 2021. Around 60% of the program budget is expected to be funded by the reimbursement grant.
  • In December last year, the FDA signed off CNS Pharma's IND for Berubicin. Phase 2 will start in the first quarter of 2021 to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Berubicin in the treatment of adults with GBM who have failed first-line therapy. 
  • Berubicin is the Company's novel anthracycline candidate for the treatment of many serious oncology indications, currently in development to treat GBM. CNS entered into a sublicense agreement with WPD in November 2019, which provided WPD the commercial rights in select territories in Europe and Asia to Berubicin.
  • Price Action: CNSP is down 3.06% at $3.17 in market trading hours on last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNSP)

105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: brain cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com