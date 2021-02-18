Immunic's IMU-838 Shows Promising Clinical Effect In Mid-Stage Liver Disease Study
- Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has announced top-line data from an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare liver disease characterized by inflamed and narrow bile ducts, thus preventing bile from flowing correctly.
- 27.3% of the patients in the per-protocol population had a clinically relevant reduction of serum alkaline phosphatase higher than 25% at week 24, without an increase in liver biochemistry of more than 33%, as compared to baseline.
- Regarding the secondary objectives of the study, no changes in aspartate aminotransferase, alanine aminotransferase, or total, direct or indirect bilirubin were observed compared to baseline.
- The study also found that IMU-838 is safe and well-tolerated.
- Yesterday, the company announced IMU-838 data from 204 COVID-19 patients who showed clinical activity evidence compared to placebo.
- IMU-838 is an oral selective immune modulator that inhibits activated immune cells' intracellular metabolism by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).
