Immunic's IMU-838 Shows Promising Clinical Effect In Mid-Stage Liver Disease Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has announced top-line data from an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial evaluating IMU-838 in primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare liver disease characterized by inflamed and narrow bile ducts, thus preventing bile from flowing correctly.
  • 27.3% of the patients in the per-protocol population had a clinically relevant reduction of serum alkaline phosphatase higher than 25% at week 24, without an increase in liver biochemistry of more than 33%, as compared to baseline.
  • Regarding the secondary objectives of the study, no changes in aspartate aminotransferase, alanine aminotransferase, or total, direct or indirect bilirubin were observed compared to baseline.
  • The study also found that IMU-838 is safe and well-tolerated.
  • Yesterday, the company announced IMU-838 data from 204 COVID-19 patients who showed clinical activity evidence compared to placebo.
  • IMU-838 is an oral selective immune modulator that inhibits activated immune cells' intracellular metabolism by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).
  • Immunic's management team will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
  • Price Action: IMUX shares are up by 3.99% at $21.10 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Liver Disease Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Small Cap FDA General

