Adamis Pharma Shares Fall Despite US Patent Covering Naloxone

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
  • U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has allowed a patent to one of the patent applications by Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) related to its ZIMHI high-dose naloxone injection product candidate, intended for opioid overdose.
  • The allowed claims comprise a naloxone composition at a dose greater than or equal to five milligrams configured for administration as an injection.
  • "Our 5 mg dose of naloxone delivered by intramuscular or subcutaneous injection has demonstrated significantly higher availability (naloxone in the blood) at 2.5 and 5 minutes (critical period) when compared to the current FDA-approved product", said Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President, and CEO.
  • Last year, the company received an FDA response letter for the ZIMHI application for opioid overdose, citing Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls issues.
  • The company says it looks forward to meeting with the FDA to discuss the responses submitted to the agency's response letter for ZIMHI.
  • Price Action: ADMP stock is down 7.01% at $1.46 in market trading hours on last check Wednesday.

