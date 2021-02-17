Market Overview

Nascent Biotech Gains On Encouraging Pritumumab Data From Preclinical Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 11:44am   Comments
  • Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS: NBIO) has announced the publication of promising in-vitro study results from its pritumumab (PTB) research collaboration with Syracuse University, validating the potential for PTB for COVID-19 symptoms.
  • The data showed that pritumumab successfully blocked 80% of viral entry into cells. Now PTB will be advanced to laboratory-based animal studies.
  • Nascent is currently developing methods to treat viral infections along with a traditional vaccine platform.
  • Besides, Nascent recently opened its Phase 1 trial for Brain Cancer at Hoag Family Cancer Institute and Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute Presbyterian, and additional updates are anticipated soon.
  • Price Action: NBIO gained 60% at $0.14 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Covid-19Biotech News FDA General

