Nascent Biotech Gains On Encouraging Pritumumab Data From Preclinical Studies
- Nascent Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS: NBIO) has announced the publication of promising in-vitro study results from its pritumumab (PTB) research collaboration with Syracuse University, validating the potential for PTB for COVID-19 symptoms.
- The data showed that pritumumab successfully blocked 80% of viral entry into cells. Now PTB will be advanced to laboratory-based animal studies.
- Nascent is currently developing methods to treat viral infections along with a traditional vaccine platform.
- Besides, Nascent recently opened its Phase 1 trial for Brain Cancer at Hoag Family Cancer Institute and Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute Presbyterian, and additional updates are anticipated soon.
- Price Action: NBIO gained 60% at $0.14 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
