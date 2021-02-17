Ultragenyx's Dojolvi Ok'd In Canada For Genetic Metabolic Disorder
- Health Canada approves Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: RARE) Dojolvi (triheptanoin) as a source of calories and fatty acids for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD).
- LC-FAOD are a group of rare, genetic, metabolic deficiencies caused by defects in the enzymes needed to produce energy from fatty acids.
- Dojolvi is a highly purified, synthetic, 7-carbon fatty acid triglyceride specifically designed to provide medium-chain, odd-carbon fatty acids as an energy source and metabolite replacement.
- The treatment received U.S. approval in July last year.
