Enhancing Drug Delivery Systems With Lexaria's Technology

Lexaria Bioscience was one of the Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference sponsors on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.

Drugs can help treat the body affected or at risk from a disease or condition, but there are many approaches to deliver them into our system. Certain drugs and vitamins don't absorb into the human bloodstream and efficacy can vary individually. These variances lead to an important question: How can we improve upon and make sure that drug delivery methods work efficiently?

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX), a preclinical biotech company, has used the root of this question to become a drug delivery platform innovator. The company understands that optimizing drug system structure is a priority for treatments to impact patient outcomes positively.

According to Medgadget, drug delivery refers to technologies, formulations based on drug vehicles or carriers and approaches (routes of administration) used to deliver drugs for various applications or therapeutic use. Pharmaceutical companies are proactive with continual advances in technology and continuously invest in improving drug delivery systems.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP), FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) and Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: AGNPF) join the work of Lexaria Bioscience. Each company seeks different approaches to this need, and Lexaria's patented technology enhances the rate at which medicines reach the bloodstream to work as intended.

Enhancing Drug Delivery: DehydraTECH

Lexaria has patented and commercialized its DehydraTECH™ drug delivery technology This technology has been both laboratory and market-proven to enhance the performance of several categories of fat-soluble active molecules and drugs across oral and/or topical product formats.

DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption by up to 5x, reduces the time of onset from up to 1-2 hours to just minutes, masks unwanted tastes and can reduce unwanted side effects by enabling lower overall dosing.

This technology takes on many different formats, including tablets, capsules, oral suspensions – and even foods, beverages, and topical preparations.

DehydraTECH is one of the world's newest technologies specifically designed to improve the efficacy of orally administered bioactive molecules, including:

Antivirals, including treatment for COVID-19, HIV and other infectious diseases)

Oral nicotine

NSAIDs like ibuprofen and aspirin

Cannabinoids

Fat-soluble vitamins, including A, D, E, and K

PDE5 inhibitors such as Viagra and Cialis

Hormones, including estrogen and testosterone

Corporate Highlights

The Lexaria delivery system technology is a player in the markets of the global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market — a $50-billion market The company also competes within the Global Drug Delivery Systems Market, which is nearly a trillion-dollar market and anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The company has 18 patents granted and over 60 patent applications pending, covering method-of-use, composition-of-matter and medical treatment claims.

Recently, Lexaria expanded its R&D program to address the$28 billion U.S. hypertension market with the addition of two human clinical studies. Additionally, it announced that it had received purchase-order commitments for over 8 million CBD servings during Q1 2021.

Lexaria has also received verbal requests from existing licensees to produce at least 56 million CBD servings during the calendar year 2021; this compares to approximately 1.2 million CBD servings already processed in the Company's fiscal Q4 that ended August 31, 2020, and approximately 0.7 million CBD servings during the Company's fiscal Q3 that ended May 31, 2020

Chris Bunka, chairman and CEO of Lexaria Bioscience, said, "Lexaria is starting its most impactful year ever; we've already uplisted to the Nasdaq and completed an $11 million capital raise to enhance the development of DehydraTECH, our patented drug delivery platform."

He added, "We're getting started on our busiest work plans ever attempted: In the weeks to come we expect to begin R&D projects in the fields of antiviral drugs, ibuprofen, CBD for hypertension, Sildenafil and Tadalafil, estrogen and even more."

Lexaria aims to build shareholder value by evidencing the effectiveness of its patented technology to deliver many drugs more effectively.

Photo by Kate Hliznitsova