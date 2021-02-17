Market Overview

Selecta Biosciences/Asklepios Start Early-Stage Study To Assess ImmTOR In Gene Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 9:55am   Comments
  • Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) and Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, a subsidiary of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY), have initiated a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial evaluating SEL-399, an adeno-associated viral serotype 8 (AAV8) empty vector capsid (EMC-101) without DNA, combined with ImmTOR.
  • The trial aims to determine the optimal dose of ImmTOR to mitigate antibodies' formation to AAV8 capsids used in gene therapies.
  • The 45-healthy volunteer trial is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of ImmTOR in gene therapy. Preliminary efficacy will be measured by assessing levels of AAV8-specific neutralizing antibodies.
  • Initial results are expected by the end of this year.
  • Price Action: SELB gained 2.99% at $4.82, while BAYRY shares are down 1.48% at $16.30 on the last check Wednesday.

