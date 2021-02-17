Market Overview

AstraZeneca/Merck's PARP Inhibitor In Late-Stage Breast Cancer Study To Enter Early Analysis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 8:54am   Comments
  • Based on the planned interim analysis, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has recommended that OlympiA Phase 3 trial evaluating AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Lynparza (olaparib) will move to early primary analysis and reporting.
  • According to IDMC, the trial crossed the superiority boundary for its primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival (iDFS). It demonstrated a sustainable, clinically relevant treatment effect for Lynparza versus placebo for patients with germline BRCA-mutated high-risk human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative early breast cancer.
  • Lynparza (olaparib) is a PARP inhibitor and targets to block DNA damage response (DDR) in cells/tumors harboring a deficiency in homologous recombination repair (HRR), such as mutations in BRCA1 and/or BRCA2.
  • Lynparza is currently approved in the U.S., the EU, Japan, China, and several other countries for ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer subsets.
  • Price Action: AZN and MRK stock moved 0.06% and 0.40% at $50.92 $74.55, respectively, in the premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.

