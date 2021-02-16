Market Overview

Addex Therapeutics' GABAB PAM Candidate Shows Potential For Alcohol Use Disorder

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
  • Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) has announced that a review published in Alcohol and Alcoholism suggests that positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of the gamma-aminobutyric acid B (GABAB) receptor could potentially offer a new treatment option for patients with severe alcohol use disorder.
  • Though GABAB receptor agonists, such as baclofen, have been shown to reduce addiction-related behaviors in preclinical studies. However, the therapeutic use of baclofen is minimal due to significant side-effects, including sedation, drowsiness, and sleepiness.
  • Addex's GABAB PAM, ADX71441, demonstrated efficacy on several alcohol-related behaviors in rat models and potently decreased binge-like drinking, reduced relapse-like drinking, and dose-dependently reduced alcohol self-administration as well as lowering motivation to consume alcohol.
  • Clinical studies are expected to start in 2022.
  • Price Action: ADXN stock increased 4.1% at $11.99 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

