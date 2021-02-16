Market Overview

Cortexyme Stops Enrollment In Mid-Stage Atuzaginstat Study In Alzheimer's Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 8:52am   Comments
  • Following the review of hepatic adverse events, the FDA has instituted a partial clinical hold impacting the open-label extension (OLE) phase of Phase 2/3 GAIN trial of Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) evaluating atuzaginstat (COR388) in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
  • The adverse events were reversible and without any known long-term adverse effects for the participants.
  • Under the hold, no new participants will be enrolled in the OLE, and currently enrolled OLE participants will be discontinued. Participants in the fully enrolled (N=643) GAIN Trial will continue to receive the study drug, with top-line data expected by the end of this year.
  • The OLE is intended to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy measures of participants in the GAIN Trial. 
  • Price Action: CRTX shares have tumbled 24.4% at $35.9 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease Phase 2Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

