Kodiak Sciences' KSI-301 Shows Durable Benefit In Retinal Disease Settings
- Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) announced new data from one-year durability, efficacy, and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b study evaluating KSI-301, an intravitreal anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate, in patients with treatment-naïve wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
- Kodiak presented the data at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Data showed that two-thirds of patients in each disease cohort achieved a 6-month or longer treatment-free interval at the one-year mark – 66% of wet AMD patients, 69% of DME patients, and 66% of RVO patients.
- 78% of wet AMD patients and 84% of DME patients were on a 4-month or longer interval at Year 1, as were 75% of RVO patients. 54% of wet AMD patients required only one retreatment, and 50% of DME patients required no retreatment in Year 1.
- The DAZZLE wet AMD study is fully recruited with an expected data read-out in early 2022, and GLEAM and GLIMMER studies in DME and BEACON study in RVO are actively recruiting.
- Price Action: KOD stock closed 2.2% down at $157.03 on Friday.
