Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kodiak Sciences' KSI-301 Shows Durable Benefit In Retinal Disease Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 6:07am   Comments
Share:
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KODannounced new data from one-year durability, efficacy, and safety data from the ongoing Phase 1b study evaluating KSI-301, an intravitreal anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate, in patients with treatment-naïve wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) diabetic macular edema (DME) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO). 
  • Kodiak presented the data at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • Data showed that two-thirds of patients in each disease cohort achieved a 6-month or longer treatment-free interval at the one-year mark – 66% of wet AMD patients, 69% of DME patients, and 66% of RVO patients.
  • 78% of wet AMD patients and 84% of DME patients were on a 4-month or longer interval at Year 1, as were 75% of RVO patients. 54% of wet AMD patients required only one retreatment, and 50% of DME patients required no retreatment in Year 1.
  • The DAZZLE wet AMD study is fully recruited with an expected data read-out in early 2022, and GLEAM and GLIMMER studies in DME and BEACON study in RVO are actively recruiting.
  • Price Action: KOD stock closed 2.2% down at $157.03 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KOD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
Why Kodiak Sciences Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DBV's Positive FDA Feedback, Pfizer's Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Applied DNA COVID Testing Volume Surges
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Retinal DiseaseBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com