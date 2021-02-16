Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

G1 Therapeutics' Trilaciclib Wins FDA Nod For Mitigating Chemo Effects In Lung Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 4:37am   Comments
Share:
  • G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares gain premarket after FDA approves COSELA (trilaciclib) for injection to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression (damage to bone marrow) in adult patients when administered before a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
  • COSELA is administered intravenously as a 30-minute infusion within four hours before the start of chemotherapy. It is expected to be commercially available in early March.
  • G1 intends to initiate the post-approval clinical trial in 2022.
  • The management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET today.
  • Price Action: GTHX shares increased 36.5% at $42.18 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTHX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decision On G1 Therapeutics, Earnings In The Mix For Light Calendar Week
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: chemotherapy lung cancerBiotech News Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com