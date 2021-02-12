SQZ Biotechnologies Under Pressure After $60M Equity Raise At 9% Discount
- SQZ Biotechnologies Co (NYSE: SQZ) prices its underwritten public offering of 3 million common shares at $20 per share. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares.
- The offer price represents a discount of 9% on the last close of $22 on Thursday. The offering is expected to close on February 17.
- BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as the lead manager for the offering.
- The FDA recently signed off the company's Investigational New Drug application for SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers in HPV+ tumors. The trial will investigate SQZ-AAC-HPV, a cell therapy candidate generated from red blood cells engineered with tumor-specific antigens. This trial marks the first clinical program from the company's SQZ AAC platform.
- Price Action: SQZ stock dropped 17.7% at $18.12 in the market trading hours on the last check Friday.
