SQZ Biotechnologies Under Pressure After $60M Equity Raise At 9% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 11:18am   Comments
  • SQZ Biotechnologies Co (NYSE: SQZprices its underwritten public offering of 3 million common shares at $20 per share. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 9% on the last close of $22 on Thursday. The offering is expected to close on February 17.
  • BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG is acting as the lead manager for the offering.
  • The FDA recently signed off the company's Investigational New Drug application for SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers in HPV+ tumors. The trial will investigate SQZ-AAC-HPV, a cell therapy candidate generated from red blood cells engineered with tumor-specific antigens. This trial marks the first clinical program from the company's SQZ AAC platform.
  • Price Action: SQZ stock dropped 17.7% at $18.12 in the market trading hours on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Offerings Small Cap FDA General

