COVID-19 Vaccine Updates: US Strikes 100M-Dose Supply Deals With Moderna, Pfizer, EU Starts Rolling Review Of CureVac Vaccine
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 11:27am   Comments
Coronavirus vaccine news supply deals and a regulatory filing are in the headlines in Friday's trading session. 

US Secures More Vaccine Doses: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), the two companies that have received  emergency use authorization for vaccine candidates in the U.S., confirmed supply deals with the federal government. 

Pfizer and its manufacturing partner BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) said the U.S. government has exercised an  option to buy an additional 100 million doses of the vaccine candidate, taking the total doses to be supplied to the U.S. to 300 million.

The contract terms call for a $1.95-billion payment for the incremental 100 million doses, in line with the pricing for the initial 200 million doses, Pfizer said.

Separately, Moderna announced the purchase by the U.S. of an additional 100 million doses of its mRNA-1273 vaccine, bringing the confirmed order commitment to 300 million doses.

So far, Moderna has supplied 41 million doses to the government that has enabled the vaccination of 22 million Americans.

The company said it will complete delivery of the first 100 million doses by the first quarter; the second 200 million doses in May; and the additional 100 million doses before the end of July.

CureVac Begins Rolling Submission In Europe: German vaccine developer CureVac BV (NASDAQ: CVAC), which is developing CVnCoV, a mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, said it has begun a rolling submission of its regulatory application for the vaccine candidate with the European Medicines Agency.

CVnCoV is being evaluated in the HERALD Phase 2b/3 clinical study in healthy adults at a dose of 12 µg at sites in Europe and Latin America.

As part of the rolling submission, CureVac said it has tabled before the EMA the first data package consisting of CVnCoV pre-clinical data, and has passed the technical validation.

The rolling submission serves to expedite the review period, as the study sponsor is allowed to submit data and other information as and when they are available, rather than waiting for the complete dataset to be available.

At last check Friday:

  • Moderna shares were down 0.63% at $182.28. 
  • Pfizer was up 1.37% at $34.90. 
  • CureVac stock was 3.33% higher at $118.40. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Coronavirus Covid-19Biotech Government News Health Care Contracts

