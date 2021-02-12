Seagen's TUKYSA Wins European Approval For Metastatic Breast Cancer
- The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization to Seagen Inc's (NASDAQ: SGEN) TUKYSA (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine, to treat adult patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have received at least two prior anti-HER2 treatment regimens.
- TUKYSA is an oral, small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor of HER2, a protein that contributes to cancer cell growth.
- The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion for TUKYSA in December last year.
- Price Action: SGEN stock slips 0.07% at $171.9 in premarket trading hours on the last check Friday.
