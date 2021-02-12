Applied Therapeutics Raises $69M Via Equity
- Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) prices its underwritten public offering of 3 million at $23 per share, raising $69 million in gross proceeds, at a marginal premium of 2%.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares. The offering is expected to close by February 17.
- APLT intends to use the net proceeds to advance clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates, prepare for commercialization and other general corporate purposes.
- This month, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the company's AT-007 ACTION-Galactosemia kids pediatric study. It is expected to restart immediately. The company remains on target to submit a marketing application no later than the third quarter of 2021.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Price Action: APLT shares are trading higher by 6.93% at $25 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Offerings Small Cap FDA General