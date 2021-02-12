Market Overview

Applied Therapeutics Raises $69M Via Equity

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 8:13am   Comments
  • Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLTprices its underwritten public offering of 3 million at $23 per share, raising $69 million in gross proceeds, at a marginal premium of 2%.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares. The offering is expected to close by February 17.
  • APLT intends to use the net proceeds to advance clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates, prepare for commercialization and other general corporate purposes. 
  • This month, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on the company's AT-007 ACTION-Galactosemia kids pediatric study. It is expected to restart immediately. The company remains on target to submit a marketing application no later than the third quarter of 2021.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Price Action: APLT shares are trading higher by 6.93% at $25 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Offerings Small Cap FDA General

