Xeris Pharma's Hypoglycemia Med Receives European Nod, Shares Spike
- The European Commission has approved Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: XERS) Ogluo (glucagon) injection to treat severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged two years and over with diabetes mellitus. Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar level) is a complication of glucose-lowering therapy.
- Xeris will complete a further administrative step to obtain a license in Great Britain. No re-examination of clinical data by the U.K. regulatory authority is expected.
- In the U.S., the injection is available under the Gvoke PFS and Gvoke HypoPen brand names, approved in September 2019.
- Price Action: XERS jumps 17.6% at $7.8 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.
