Xeris Pharma's Hypoglycemia Med Receives European Nod, Shares Spike

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 6:06am   Comments
  • The European Commission has approved Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: XERS) Ogluo (glucagon) injection to treat severe hypoglycemia in adults, adolescents, and children aged two years and over with diabetes mellitus. Hypoglycemia (low blood sugar level) is a complication of glucose-lowering therapy.
  • Xeris will complete a further administrative step to obtain a license in Great Britain. No re-examination of clinical data by the U.K. regulatory authority is expected.
  • In the U.S., the injection is available under the Gvoke PFS and Gvoke HypoPen brand names, approved in September 2019.
  • Price Action: XERS jumps 17.6% at $7.8 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.

