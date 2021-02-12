Sanofi Offers Cash Buyout For Kiadis
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has launched a takeover offer for Kiadis Pharma NV (OTC: KIADF) to represent an aggregate adjusted equity value of €308 million. The takeover offer is priced at €5.45 per share in cash.
- Kiadis’ board said it supported the offer, as it felt Sanofi’s infrastructure and capabilities would help develop Kiadis’ pipeline of products.
- Kiadis’ proprietary platform is based on allogeneic or ‘off-the-shelf’ NK cells from a healthy donor that seeks and identifies malignant cancer cells and has broad application across various tumor types.
- The transaction was announced in November last year.
- Price Action: SNY stock is down 0.8% at $47.31 in premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Health Care General