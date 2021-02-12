Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi Offers Cash Buyout For Kiadis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 6:01am   Comments
Share:
  • Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has launched a takeover offer for Kiadis Pharma NV (OTC: KIADF) to represent an aggregate adjusted equity value of €308 million. The takeover offer is priced at €5.45 per share in cash.
  • Kiadis’ board said it supported the offer, as it felt Sanofi’s infrastructure and capabilities would help develop Kiadis’ pipeline of products.
  • Kiadis’ proprietary platform is based on allogeneic or ‘off-the-shelf’ NK cells from a healthy donor that seeks and identifies malignant cancer cells and has broad application across various tumor types.
  • The transaction was announced in November last year.
  • Price Action: SNY stock is down 0.8% at $47.31 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY + KIADF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs
Sanofi/Regeneron's Libtayo Wins FDA Approval For A Type Of Skin Cancer
A Look Into Sanofi's Price Over Earnings
A Look Into Sanofi's Debt
Regeneron's Q4 Double-Digit Top and Bottom-Line Growth Propelled By Higher Sales From Eylea And Dupixent
Sanofi: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com