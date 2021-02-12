Market Overview

Protalix BioTherapeutics Raises $35M Via Equity At 21% Discount

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 5:54am   Comments
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLXprices the previously announced underwritten public offering of 7.6 million shares at $4.60 per share, a discount of around 21% on the last close of $5.79 on Thursday.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 1.1 million shares. The offering is expected to close on February 17.
  • Protalix intends to use the net proceeds of around $32.9 million to fund clinical trials for its product candidates, R&D activities, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
  • BofA Securities is acting as the book-running manager, and Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as the co-manager for the offering.
  • Yesterday, Protalix announced an out-licensing pact with SarcoMed U.S.A. to use alidornase alfa in respiratory diseases.
  • Price Action: PLX stock is 18% down at $4.75 in premarket trading on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Offerings General

