Dicerna Starts Dosing With Nedosiran In Primary Hyperoxaluria Early-Stage Study
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) initiates patient dosing in Phase 1 PHYOX 4 trial evaluating its lead candidate, nedosiran, to treat primary hyperoxaluria, a rare condition characterized by the recurrent kidney and bladder stones. The condition often results in end-stage renal disease.
- The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of nedosiran and assess the proportion of participants achieving more than a 30% decrease from baseline in 24-hour urinary oxalate on two consecutive visits.
- The trial is expected to enroll six participants aged six years and above, and results are expected in mid-2021.
- PHYOX4 participants who respond to treatment with nedosiran and complete the trial are eligible to enroll in the Company's PHYOX3 trial, an ongoing open-label extension study evaluating nedosiran's long-term safety and efficacy.
- Nedosiran marketing application submission is anticipated in the third quarter of 2021.
- Price Action: DRNA moved 0.46 higher at $26 during market hours on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Phase 1 Trial Primary HyperoxaluriaBiotech News Small Cap FDA General