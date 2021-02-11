Market Overview

Dicerna Starts Dosing With Nedosiran In Primary Hyperoxaluria Early-Stage Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) initiates patient dosing in Phase 1 PHYOX 4 trial evaluating its lead candidate, nedosiran, to treat primary hyperoxaluria, a rare condition characterized by the recurrent kidney and bladder stones. The condition often results in end-stage renal disease.
  • The study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of nedosiran and assess the proportion of participants achieving more than a 30% decrease from baseline in 24-hour urinary oxalate on two consecutive visits.
  • The trial is expected to enroll six participants aged six years and above, and results are expected in mid-2021.
  • PHYOX4 participants who respond to treatment with nedosiran and complete the trial are eligible to enroll in the Company's PHYOX3 trial, an ongoing open-label extension study evaluating nedosiran's long-term safety and efficacy.
  • Nedosiran marketing application submission is anticipated in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Price Action: DRNA moved 0.46 higher at $26 during market hours on the last check Thursday.

