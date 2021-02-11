Market Overview

Cardiff Oncology's Onvansertib Combo Associated With Two-Fold Increase Disease Control Rate In Prostate Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 11:11am   Comments
  • Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) has announced updated data from its Phase 2 trial evaluating the oral combination of onvansertib, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Zytiga (abiraterone), and prednisone for metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.
  • Updated data showed that increasing the number of days of treatment with onvansertib from 5 to 14 in a 21-day cycle was associated with a greater than a two-fold increase (29% to 63%) in disease control rate at 12 weeks, the trial's primary efficacy endpoint.
  • Six of eight (75%) evaluable patients had stable disease upon radiographic scan at 12 weeks, and five of these patients remain on treatment to-date.
  • Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis revealed differences in baseline genomic profiles of patients achieving SD at 12 weeks vs. those progressing at or before 12 weeks.
  • Mutations present exclusively in patients with stable disease at 12 weeks were associated with cell cycle and DNA repair pathways that may increase the onvansertib-abiraterone combination efficiency.
  • On the safety front, a combination of onvansertib and abiraterone is well tolerated across the three different dosing schedules.
  • Price Action: CRDF stock increased 10.3% at $14.35 during market trading hours on the last check Thursday.

