InflaRx's Vilobelimab Suppresses Inflammation In Mid-Stage Chronic Skin Disorder Study
- InflaRx NV (NASDAQ: IFRX) has announced new data Phase 2b SHINE study, evaluating vilobelimab (IFX-1) in moderate and severe Hurley Stage II and III hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic skin condition characterized by the formation of painful lumps under the skin typically in the armpit, groin and genitalia regions.
- Updated data demonstrated dose-dependent suppression of elevated C5a levels. Within the high-dose treatment group (1200 mg q2w), C5a levels were suppressed to levels below normal median C5a levels of healthy humans at day four and week 16 upon initiation of treatment.
- Vilobelimab is a monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody and inhibits the complement C5a receptor, which plays a key role in the inflammatory process.
- Price Action: IFRX stock gained 3.6% at $6.01 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.