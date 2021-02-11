Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AC Immune's Alzheimer's Vaccine Candidate Elicit Response In Early-Stage Study; Shares Rally

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Share:
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) soars in premarket on robust volume, on the heels of positive interim results from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating its anti-phospho-Tau (pTau) vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
  • ACI-35.030 is under development in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals under a 2014 agreement.
  • Data shows that after the first injection of ACI-35.030, both lowest and second highest dosages, 100% of the patients demonstrated a potent antigen-specific antibody response against pTau, achieving antibody levels much higher than pre-vaccination levels. It does not show clinically relevant adverse events.
  • The company says that anti-pTau vaccination generates antibody responses with pharmacokinetic characteristics and target epitopes that differ substantially from the company's anti-Tau monoclonal antibody semorinemab.
  • The third and highest dosing group, per the study protocol, is up next.
  • The 32-subject trial's primary objective is to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of different doses of ACI-35.030 over a 48-week in patients with early AD. Other endpoints will assess clinical and cognitive parameters as well as additional immunogenicity and safety parameters.
  • Price Action: ACIU gained 117.7% at $15.87 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACIU)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer’s Janssen PharmaceuticalsBiotech News Small Cap FDA Top Stories General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com