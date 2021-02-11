AC Immune's Alzheimer's Vaccine Candidate Elicit Response In Early-Stage Study; Shares Rally
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) soars in premarket on robust volume, on the heels of positive interim results from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating its anti-phospho-Tau (pTau) vaccine candidate ACI-35.030 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- ACI-35.030 is under development in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals under a 2014 agreement.
- Data shows that after the first injection of ACI-35.030, both lowest and second highest dosages, 100% of the patients demonstrated a potent antigen-specific antibody response against pTau, achieving antibody levels much higher than pre-vaccination levels. It does not show clinically relevant adverse events.
- The company says that anti-pTau vaccination generates antibody responses with pharmacokinetic characteristics and target epitopes that differ substantially from the company's anti-Tau monoclonal antibody semorinemab.
- The third and highest dosing group, per the study protocol, is up next.
- The 32-subject trial's primary objective is to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of different doses of ACI-35.030 over a 48-week in patients with early AD. Other endpoints will assess clinical and cognitive parameters as well as additional immunogenicity and safety parameters.
- Price Action: ACIU gained 117.7% at $15.87 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
