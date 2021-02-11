Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Protalix BioTherapeutics Perks Up On Alidornase Alfa Licensing Pact In Respiratory Conditions

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Share:
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) has announced an exclusive worldwide license agreement with SarcoMed USA Inc for alidornase alfa, also known as PRX–110, for use in the treatment of any human respiratory disease or condition including, sarcoidosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and other related disorders via inhaled delivery.
  • Alidornase alfa is the Company's proprietary chemically-modified plant cell-expressed recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I (DNase I), administered through inhalation.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, SarcoMed will be responsible for identifying and selecting pharmaceutical candidates under the license and the clinical research and development of such candidates. Protalix is entitled to an initial cash payment of $3.5 million and additional milestone payments and tiered royalties on its net sales.
  • The parties have also agreed to commence the negotiation of clinical and commercial supply agreements for alidornase alfa, and SarcoMed USA has the right to terminate the license agreement if the parties do not successfully do so.
  • In July last year, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to alidornase alfa to treat sarcoidosis.
  • Price Action: PLX stock gained 4.35% at $6 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Approved for Emergency Use, Gamida, Genfit Jump On Data, 2 IPOs
105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
48 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosisBiotech News FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com