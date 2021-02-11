Genmab, Seagen File US Application For Tisotumab Vedotin In Cervical Cancer Setting
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) and Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) have jointly announced the submission of a marketing application with the FDA, seeking accelerated approval for tisotumab vedotin for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.
- The submission is based on the innovaTV 204 pivotal Phase 2 single-arm trial results evaluating tisotumab vedotin as monotherapy in this setting. Topline results from the phase 2 study were announced in June 2020, and data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020.
- Tisotumab vedotin is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to tissue factor, a cell-surface protein expressed on multiple solid tumors including cervical cancer and is associated with tumor growth, angiogenesis, metastasis, and poor prognosis.
