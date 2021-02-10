Yumanity Therapeutics Sees Lead Candidate Interim Data From Early-Stage Parkinson's Study By Mid-2021
- Yumanity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: YMTX) reported results from the Phase 1 single ascending dose study in 40-healthy volunteers, evaluating its lead candidate, YTX-7739, an SCD inhibitor, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. No safety concerns were identified, and YTX-7739 was found to be well-tolerated, with most adverse events being mild or moderate in severity.
- Further, the company concluded enrollment of 16 healthy volunteers in Phase 1 multiple ascending dose study to explore plasma and CSF biomarker measures of pharmacodynamic activity. Detailed clinical data will be presented at a future medical conference.
- The company also initiated dosing in Phase 1b study of YTX-7739 in patients with Parkinson's disease. This study is expected to enroll 30 subjects. It will collect safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic parameters, including potential biomarkers of SCD activity and target engagement in the CSF, plasma, and other fluids or tissues. Preliminary results are expected by mid-year 2021.
- YTX-7739 is designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and inhibit the activity of a novel target, stearoyl-CoA desaturase (SCD), that plays a vital role in modulating neurotoxicity arising from the alpha-synuclein protein, a major driver of Parkinson's disease and related neurodegenerative disorders.
- Price Action: YMTX shares dropped 2.46% at $21.05 during market hours on the last check Wednesday.
