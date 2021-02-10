Market Overview

BioNTech Starts Production At New Germany Plant In Boost For COVID-19 Shots

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 7:08am   Comments
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has started production at a new COVID-19 vaccine factory in Marburg, Germany, with an annual production capacity of up to 750 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, once fully operational.
  • The company says that this new site will become one of the largest mRNA manufacturing sites in Europe.
  • The first batch produced at the site is enough to produce 8 million doses and is scheduled for distribution in early April.
  • It takes only a few days to produce messenger RNA, the key ingredient in the vaccine developed by BioNTech with partner Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). But the test batch made this week will need to be purified, concentrated, mixed with lipids, and transported to a partner site for fill and finish under sterile conditions. The product will also need to clear the European Medicines Agency’s quality controls before being shipped to customers.
  • The Marburg factory is a crucial piece of a plan by BioNTech and Pfizer to boost production of their shot to 2 billion doses this year, and the Marburg plant is on track to produce as many as 250 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the first half of this year.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are up 1.4% at $119.2 during premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related News: Sanofi To Manufacture 125 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Rival Pfizer-BioNTech

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine

