BioNTech Starts Production At New Germany Plant In Boost For COVID-19 Shots

- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has started production at a new COVID-19 vaccine factory in Marburg, Germany, with an annual production capacity of up to 750 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, once fully operational.
- The company says that this new site will become one of the largest mRNA manufacturing sites in Europe.
- The first batch produced at the site is enough to produce 8 million doses and is scheduled for distribution in early April.
- It takes only a few days to produce messenger RNA, the key ingredient in the vaccine developed by BioNTech with partner Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). But the test batch made this week will need to be purified, concentrated, mixed with lipids, and transported to a partner site for fill and finish under sterile conditions. The product will also need to clear the European Medicines Agency’s quality controls before being shipped to customers.
- The Marburg factory is a crucial piece of a plan by BioNTech and Pfizer to boost production of their shot to 2 billion doses this year, and the Marburg plant is on track to produce as many as 250 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the first half of this year.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are up 1.4% at $119.2 during premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
