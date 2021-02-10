Market Overview

Iterum Therapeutics Presses Capital Raise Button To Support Potential Sulopenem Launch Activities

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2021 6:13am   Comments
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) enters into agreements with several institutional investors to purchase and sell 17.5 million shares at $2 per share in a registered direct offering, raising $35 million in gross proceeds. The offer price is at a 12% discount from the last close price of $2.27 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering, which is expected to close by February 12.
  • ITRM plans to use the net proceeds to support the ongoing review of its FDA sulopenem marketing application to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen. The company will also use the proceeds for pre-commercialization and potential launch activities, clinical development of sulopenem in additional indications, and working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Last month, FDA accepted Iterum's application for oral sulopenem with the agency's goal date set at July 25.
  • Price Action: ITRM slipped 5.3% at $2.15 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: urinary tract infectionsBiotech News Penny Stocks Offerings General

