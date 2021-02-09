Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Genfit Shares Soared 150% Today
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 09, 2021 11:55pm   Comments
Share:
Why Genfit Shares Soared 150% Today

Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares shot up 150% in the after-hours trading today.

What Happened: The France-based late-stage biopharmaceutical company said in the after-hours Tuesday that positive results from the Phase 2 trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis have been published.

“These data support the potential for elafibranor as novel treatment in PBC and confirm the rationale of evaluating our compound in this disease in a pivotal Phase 3 trial,” said Carol Addy,  the chief medical officer at Genfit. 

Why It Matters: Elafibranor was given the Breakthrough Therapy designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration as well as Orphan Drug designation by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.

In September last year, Genfit began enrolment for a global Phase 3 clinical trial of elafibranor in patients with PBC.

The study will evaluate nearly 150 patients following 52 weeks of treatment. Topline data are expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Genfit shares soared 150% in the after-hours to $13 after closing 0.76% lower at $5.20.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GNFT)

18 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elafibranor primary biliary cholangitisBiotech News Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com