Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Heat Biologics Cell Therapy Shows Survival Benefit In Mid-Stage Lung Cancer Study, Shares Rally

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Share:
  • Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) soars in premarket on the heels of encouraging interim data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating HS-110, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Median progression-free survival (PFS) of 1.8 months and median overall survival (OS) of 24.6 months was observed in checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients with advanced NSCLC (cohort A, N = 47).
  • The one-year survival rate of Cohort A is 61.7%. The median OS data was 12.2 months, and the 1-year survival rate was 50.7% in previously treated, advanced NSCLC patients who received nivolumab as a single agent, according to published data of the CheckMate 057 study1.
  • For NSCLC patients who had previously been treated with a checkpoint inhibitor and whose disease had subsequently progressed (Cohort B, N = 68), a median PFS of 2.8 months and median OS of 11.9 months was observed.
  • As of this data cut, 30% of the patients in Cohort A and 26% of Cohort B patients are still alive. HS-110 showed a favorable safety profile and has been administered in approximately 200 patients to date. No treatment-related serious adverse reactions were reported.
  • HS-110 is an "off-the-shelf" allogeneic cell-based therapy designed to activate patients' immune system against multiple cancer-testis antigens to elicit a diverse and robust immune response against tumor cells.
  • Price Action: HTBX gained almost 80% to $15.1 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + HTBX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Opdivo Plus Cabometyx Combo Shows Superior Clinical Benefit Versus Sunitinib In Late-Stage Kidney Cancer Study
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 250 Points; Lannett Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 2.5%; Lizhi Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Bristol-Myers Squibb Profit Beats Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 2Biotech News FDA Top Stories General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com