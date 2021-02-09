Market Overview

Innate Pharma To Test Lacutamab In Relapsed/Refractory Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2021 7:19am   Comments
  • Innate Pharma SA's (NASDAQ: IPHA) ongoing TELLOMAK Phase 2 trial, evaluating lacutamab has reached the pre-determined number of responses needed to advance to stage 2, thus allowing Innate to recruit additional patients. The company expects to present the preliminary data from this cohort at a scientific meeting this year. The study is expected to recruit up to 150 patients.
  • Recruitment in cohort 3 is ongoing, evaluating lacutamab as monotherapy in KIR3DL2 non-expressing mycosis fungoides, the most common form of a type of blood cancer called cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
  • The company also plans to initiate two parallel trials to evaluate lacutamab in KIR3DL2-expressing patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma, including a Company-sponsored Phase 1b trial to evaluate lacutamab as monotherapy in KIR3DL2-expressing patients with relapsed PTCL, and an investigator-sponsored trial to evaluate lacutamab in combination with chemotherapy GEMOX, versus GEMOX alone in KIR3DL2-expressing relapsed/refractory patients.
  • Webcast and conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET today.
  • Price Action: IPHA shares closed 5.5% higher at $4.63 on Monday.

