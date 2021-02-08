Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cassava Shares Are Rallying Today
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
Why Cassava Shares Are Rallying Today

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares were trading solidly higher Monday on above-average volume in reaction to updates from the company on clinical programs and upcoming catalysts.

The Austin, Texas-based biopharma is engaged in the development of therapies for neurodegenerative conditions.

Cassava said it plans to expand the size of the ongoing open-label study of its lead candidate simufilam, which is being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease. The company expects to announce results from a second interim analysis from the open-label study, including data on long-term safety, cognition and Alzheimer's-related behavior, when about 50 patients complete 12 months of treatment.

The company also said it plans to initiate a six-month study in patients with Alzheimer's disease who complete at least one year of open-label treatment with simufilam.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 7-13): Regeneron FDA Decision, Earnings, IPOs and Conference Presentations In The Spotlight

A Phase 3 program, consisting of two studies in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease dementia, is on track to start in the second half of 2021, pending official FDA meeting minutes of the end-of-Phase 2 meeting.

Among the other milestones, the company said it expects to publish Phase 2b study results in a peer-reviewed technical journal.

Cassava said net cash use for the full year is estimated at $20 million to $25 million. At the end of Dec. 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of about $93 million, according to unaudited results.

SAVA Price Action: At last check, Cassava shares were soaring 47.39% to $66.03. 

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For February PDUFA Dates

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAVA)

70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Zimmer Biomet's Spin-Off, IPO Deluge Hits Street
48 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com