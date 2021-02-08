Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

South Africa Halts AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout On Efficacy Against Variant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 5:30am   Comments
Share:
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) is working on a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine for immunity against the South African coronavirus variant after a small early data suggested that AZN’s jab has limited protection against mild disease caused by the variant, Bloomberg reports.
  • Sarah Gilbert, leading the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine program, said work was already underway, and the new shot is “very likely” to be available by autumn.”
  • Meanwhile, South Africa has suspended inoculation, as per CNBC. “The government would await advice from scientists on how best to proceed, after disappointing results in a trial conducted by the University of the Witwatersrand,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
  • Researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and others in South Africa, and the University of Oxford, noted that the study was small, involving only around 2,000 volunteers.
  • After the disappointing trial results on the variant, the country now plans to fast-track the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine after it showed more efficacy against a new variant, according to Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council.
  • Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have also reported that their vaccinations offer protection against new known virus variants in South Africa and the U.K.
  • Price Action: AZN is up 0.42% at $49.94 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Next Week Includes Earnings From Twitter, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Disney
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Fails To Prolong Survival In Late-Stage Head And Neck Cancer Study
Pfizer Drops India Vaccine Application After Regulator Seeks Local Trial - Reuters
UK To Test Combining Pfizer And AstraZeneca Vaccines In Two-Shot Regimen - Reuters
European Medical Agency Starts Rolling Review Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Top Stories General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com