Why Ocugen Stock Is Trading 74% Higher Today
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2021 4:54am   Comments
Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares traded 74.1% higher at $9.14 at press time in the pre-market session on Monday.

The surge comes as the biopharmaceutical company announced the sale of 3 million shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering to healthcare-focused institutional investors.

The offering is priced at $7.65 per share, a premium of 35.7% on Ocugen’s Friday closing price. The company is expected to raise $23 million from the sale.

Ocugen shares began surging last week over news that the company had executed a definitive agreement with India's Bharat Biotech to commercialize the latter's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Pennsylvania-based company also got a ratings upgrade to Buy from HC Wainwright & Co. last week, with a price target of $4.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

