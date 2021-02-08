Market Overview

Ocugen Skyrockets On $23M Capital Raise Issued On 46% Premium

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 5:21am   Comments
  • Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) rises sharply after announcing the sale of 3 million common shares at $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $23 million. The offer price represents a premium of 46% on the last close price of $5.25 on Friday.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about February 10.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • Ocugen expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital, and general and administrative expenses.
  • Ocugen and Bharat Biotech entered into a definitive agreement to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, an advanced stage whole-virion inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate, for the U.S. market.
  • Last week, the stock rallied on an upgrade from H.C. Wainwright from neutral to buy and a $4.50 price forecast. The analyst cheered Ocugen's recent deal with India-based vaccine developer Bharat Biotech to potentially bring Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, to the U.S. market. Ocugen will retain 45% of the profits. In December last, both the parties had signed a binding letter of intent to co-develop Covaxin for the U.S market. 
  • Price Action: OCGN soared as much as 71% at $8.96 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Bharat Biotech Covaxin COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Offerings Small Cap General

