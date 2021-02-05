Why Infinity Pharma, Meridian Bio, More Biotech Stocks Are Moving Today

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) shares are trading higher Friday after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of specific cancers.

Infinity has a strategic partnership with AbbVie to develop some of its oncology-related treatments. The company operates in only one segment: drug development.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 8.54% at $4. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.38 and a 52-week low of 60 cents.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares are trading higher after the company reported $150 million in strategic financing.

Orchard Therapeutics is a United Kingdom-based, commercial-stage, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company.

The company is engaged in transforming the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. It operates in three geographic regions: the United Kingdom, European Union and the United States.

Orchard Therapeutics shares traded up 23.76% to $7.70. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.15 and a 52-week low of $3.76.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares are trading higher after Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that is developing novel adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders such as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares traded down 10.28% to $7.07. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.95 and a 52-week low of $3.80.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued fiscal year 2021 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Meridian Bioscience is an integrated life science company. It develops and distributes diagnostic tests and reagents, as well as biologic substances used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its diagnostics segment manufactures tests primarily for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases.

Its testing platforms include isothermal DNA amplification, rapid immunoassays and enzyme-linked immunoassays.

Meridian Bioscience shares traded up 17.57% to $27.77. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.03 and a 52-week low of $5.51.