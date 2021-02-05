Veracyte Raises $550M In Upsized Equity Offering For Decipher Biosciences Acquisition
- Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of around 7.4 million common shares at $74 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $550 million. Earlier, the company announced the equity offering of $400 million.
- The offer price represents a discount of around 5% from the last close price of $77.87 on Thursday.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 1.1 million.
- The offering is expected to close by February 9.
- Goldman Sachs and SVB Leerink are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.
- The majority of the proceeds from the offering will be used to finance Decipher Biosciences acquisition.
- Price Action: VCYT shares closed 5.5% higher at $77.87 on Thursday.
