Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veracyte Raises $550M In Upsized Equity Offering For Decipher Biosciences Acquisition

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2021 5:54am   Comments
Share:
  • Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of around 7.4 million common shares at $74 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $550 million. Earlier, the company announced the equity offering of $400 million.
  • The offer price represents a discount of around 5% from the last close price of $77.87 on Thursday.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 1.1 million.
  • The offering is expected to close by February 9.
  • Goldman Sachs and SVB Leerink are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.
  • The majority of the proceeds from the offering will be used to finance Decipher Biosciences acquisition.
  • Price Action: VCYT shares closed 5.5% higher at $77.87 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VCYT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
Veracyte Seeks To Raise $400M To Fund Decipher Biosciences Deal
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Veracyte Scoops Up Decipher Biosciences For $600M, Reports Fourth Quarter Interim Results
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Earnings, GSK-CureVac Vaccine Collaboration, Mallinckrodt FDA Decision
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com