Pfizer Drops India Vaccine Application After Regulator Seeks Local Trial - Reuters

- According to Reuters, Pfizer Inc ((NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have reportedly withdrawn their application for the emergency-use nod of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, as the Company failed to meet drug regulator’s (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) demand for small local trial on the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity for Indians.
- Unlike other companies conducting small studies in India for foreign-developed vaccines, Pfizer had sought an exception citing approvals it had received elsewhere based on trials in countries such as the U.S. and Germany.
- India’s drug regulator also said that its experts did not recommend the vaccine because of side effects reported abroad that were still under investigation.
- “Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and re-submit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future,” as per Reuters.
- Pfizer, which was the first drug maker to apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, had applied in late last year. Still, the government in January approved two inexpensive shots - one from Oxford University/AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and another developed in India by Bharat Biotech with the Indian Council of Medical Research.
- Recently, researchers in the U.K launched a study to investigate the patient’s immune responses to an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca’s, as well as vice versa.
- In January, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) was reported to be in talks with Indian conglomerate Tata Sons to launch and carry out clinical trials for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate in India.
- Price Action: PFE shares are trading higher by 0.32% at $35 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.
