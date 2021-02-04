Dynavax, Serum Institute Start Phase 1 Trial For Tdap Booster Vaccine
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) and Serum Institute of India (SII) have dosed the first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis (Tdap) booster vaccine candidate, adjuvanted with CpG 1018.
- The Phase 1 trial will evaluate the adjuvanted vaccine candidate's safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity in healthy volunteers 10 to 22 years of age.
- Dynavax expects Phase 1 study results in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Under the collaboration, Dynavax has exclusive worldwide rights to commercialize the vaccine, except that the Serum Institute of India has exclusive rights to distribute in India and fulfill WHO/UNICEF tender contracts. The parties are responsible for clinical development costs in their respective territories.
- Price Action: DVAX shares down 0.96% at $9.32 on the last check Thursday.
