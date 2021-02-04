Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Encouraging Interim Data From Early-Stage COVID-19 Study With Cell Therapy Lifts Agenus Shares

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:
  • Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) has announced positive preliminary results from its Phase 1 trial evaluating its iNKT cell therapy in patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19 through its subsidiary, AgenTus Therapeutics.
  • Preliminary data show that three out of the four patients dosed to date were extubated and released after treatment. Notably, two of these patients were extubated within 24 hours of dosing.
  • AgenTus is accruing and treating patients with dose escalation underway.
  • Dose escalation is expected to complete in the first half of this year for an initiation into a Phase 2 trial with data readouts expected in the fourth quarter of this year.
  • Price Action: AGEN gained 6.14% at $4.67 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGEN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Small Cap Top Stories General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com