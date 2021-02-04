Market Overview

Sio Gene Therapies Gains After Receiving $11.6M From Arvelle Therapeutics Deal Close

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 8:11am   Comments
  • Sio Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: SIOX) has received $11.6 million from closing the sale of Arvelle Therapeutics to Angelini Pharma.
  • The transaction was announced last month, wherein Sio Gene Therapies agreed to sell its stake in Arvelle Therapeutics to Angelini Pharma for up to $960 million. As reported earlier, the deal extends Sio Gene's cash runway in 2022.
  • According to the terms of the sale, additional payments to Sio Gene Therapies are expected over time, including a payment of approximately $4.8 million by mid-2021 upon marketing approval of cenobamate by the European Medicines Agency.
  • Yesterday, SIOX announced the first patient's dosing in the Phase 1/2 study evaluating AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
  • Price Action: SIOX climbed 5.99% at $3.01 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

