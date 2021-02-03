Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Cassava Sciences Shot Up 97% Today
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2021 11:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why Cassava Sciences Shot Up 97% Today

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rallied over 97% today in the regular and after-hours sessions.

What Happened: The upwards movement was an extension from a day ago when shares rose 150% after the company announced the results of an interim analysis of its lead drug candidate for Alzheimer's disease — simufilam.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company said that both cognition and behavior scores improved, without any safety issues after patients were administered six months of treatment with simufilam. 

Why It Matters: The company is also developing PTI-125 — an experimental biomarker diagnostic — that can detect Alzheimer's disease with a blood test.

Price Action: Cassava Sciences shares closed 58.64% higher at $87.95 on Wednesday and rose nearly 38.7% in the after-hours session to $122.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAVA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Earnings, GSK-CureVac Vaccine Collaboration, Mallinckrodt FDA Decision
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 580 Points; Cassava Sciences Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alzheimer's disease simufilamBiotech News Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com