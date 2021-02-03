Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Medical Agency Starts Rolling Review Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 1:15pm   Comments
Share:
European Medical Agency Starts Rolling Review Of Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
  • The European Medical Agency's (EMA) human medicines committee, or CHMP, has started a rolling review of Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.
  • The CHMP's decision is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and early clinical studies in adults that suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and immune cells that target SARS-CoV-2.
  • The company is currently conducting trials to assess its safety, immunogenicity, and effectiveness against COVID-19. EMA will evaluate data from these and other clinical trials as they become available.
  • "While EMA cannot predict the overall timelines, it should take less time than normal to evaluate an eventual application because of the work done during the rolling review," the EMA stated.
  • Price Action: Shares are down 2.3% at $258.4 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

Switzerland Declines To Approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Financial Times
GlaxoSmithKline, CureVac In Pact To Develop Vaccines For COVID-19 Variants
Pfizer Expects COVID-19 Vaccine To Bring $15B In Revenue This Year
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex, Pfizer Earnings, Tiziana COVID-19 Vaccine Data, Decision Day For Mallinckrodt's Burn Treatment
Moderna Proposes Filling Vials With Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Reuters
102 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CHMP COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com