A Double Dose Of News Pushes Moderna's Stock Higher
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are advancing on below-average volume following two announcements from the coronavirus vaccine maker.

Singapore Vets Moderna's Vaccine: The Singapore Health Sciences Authority has approved the interim authorization of mRNA-1273, Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19, for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route, the company said in a statement.

This marked the seventh regulatory nod following approvals in the U.S., Canada, Israel, EU, U.K. and Switzerland.

Additional authorizations are currently under review in other countries and by the World Health Organization, Moderna said.

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For February PDUFA Dates

Swiss Confirms Order For More Doses: Moderna said the Swiss government has increased its order commitment to buy its COVID-19 vaccine from 7.5 million doses to 13.5 million doses.

The additional 6 million doses will be delivered beginning in the summer of 2021, with an option to receive doses in the first half of 2022 as the company explores potential vaccine boosters to address emerging variants.

The Swiss drug regulator approved the vaccine in mid-January.

At last check, Moderna shares were rising 3.2% to $163.75.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Coronavirus Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Global General

