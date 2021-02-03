A Double Dose Of News Pushes Moderna's Stock Higher

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are advancing on below-average volume following two announcements from the coronavirus vaccine maker.

Singapore Vets Moderna's Vaccine: The Singapore Health Sciences Authority has approved the interim authorization of mRNA-1273, Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19, for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route, the company said in a statement.

This marked the seventh regulatory nod following approvals in the U.S., Canada, Israel, EU, U.K. and Switzerland.

Additional authorizations are currently under review in other countries and by the World Health Organization, Moderna said.

Swiss Confirms Order For More Doses: Moderna said the Swiss government has increased its order commitment to buy its COVID-19 vaccine from 7.5 million doses to 13.5 million doses.

The additional 6 million doses will be delivered beginning in the summer of 2021, with an option to receive doses in the first half of 2022 as the company explores potential vaccine boosters to address emerging variants.

The Swiss drug regulator approved the vaccine in mid-January.

At last check, Moderna shares were rising 3.2% to $163.75.