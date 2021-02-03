Switzerland Declines To Approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine - Financial Times
- Switzerland, the only country in continental Europe, has declined to approve the Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine, citing lack of data for the vaccine, the Financial Times reports.
- “For the vaccine from AstraZeneca, the data available and evaluated to date are not yet sufficient for approval,” SwissMedic said on Wednesday. “In order to obtain additional data on safety, efficacy, and quality, data from new studies are required.”
- The Swiss regulatory authority said it was specifically waiting on results from two further clinical trials in North and South America.
- Last week, AZN’s jab was approved in the European Union (except Switzerland) after European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending the shot’s conditional marketing.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) - Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus vaccines are approved for use in Switzerland.
- Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.54% at $49.79 on last check Wednesday.
