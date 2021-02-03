Vaxart Shares Plunge On Not So Great Data From COVID-19 Oral Vaccine Study
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares craters by more than half after reporting that neutralizing antibodies were not detected in volunteers after a single dose of its experimental oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1, in a Phase 1 trial of 35 healthy adults. Researchers believe the antibodies play an important role in defending cells against the virus.
- Vaxart scientists divided volunteers between ages 18 and 54 into three groups. The first received two low doses of the vaccine – 29 days apart, while the remaining groups received a single low or high dose.
- According to the interim data, the vaccine generated a type of T-cell responsible for destroying virus-infected cells in about 75% of volunteers who received a single low or high dose.
- On the safety front, no severe adverse events were reported, with side effects generally being mild. Volunteers reported common side effects such as headache and fatigue, and there was a “slight uptick” in the high-dose group of cases of loose stool, CNBC reports.
- The company said it is now assessing antibody responses from second doses after antibodies were detected in nasal swab samples of two-dose volunteers.
- The company said additional data from the Phase 1 trial would be presented today afternoon at a New York Academy of Sciences.
- VXRT shares are trading down by 56.4% at $10.17 on the last check Wednesday.
